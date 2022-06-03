-
Pat Perez finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Pat Perez hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Perez got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Perez hit his 155 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Perez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Perez's 187 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Perez had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Perez got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to even for the round.
