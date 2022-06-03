  • Nick Watney shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney makes birdie on No. 16 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.