Nick Watney shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Nick Watney hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day in 117th at 14 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Watney got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watney hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Watney's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Watney his second shot went 6 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 10th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 5 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 5 over for the round.