Nate Lashley shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 86th at 5 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, Lashley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Lashley at 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley's his second shot went 24 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lashley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lashley's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lashley's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Lashley had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Lashley chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lashley hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.