Mito Pereira finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Mito Pereira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Pereira got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Pereira's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Pereira's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Pereira's his second shot went 110 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 92 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pereira had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to even for the round.