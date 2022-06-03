Min Woo Lee putts himself to an even-par second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Min Woo Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 86th at 5 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Min Woo Lee's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Min Woo Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to even for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lee's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.