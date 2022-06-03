-
Min Woo Lee putts himself to an even-par second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 03, 2022
Highlights
Min Woo Lee makes birdie on No. 15 at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Min Woo Lee makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Min Woo Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 86th at 5 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Min Woo Lee's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Min Woo Lee to even-par for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to even for the round.
On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lee's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
