Max Homa shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Homa got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 11th, Homa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to even for the round.

After a 219 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Homa chipped his fifth shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Homa's tee shot went 183 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.