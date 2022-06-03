Matthew Wolff shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Matthew Wolff hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 80th at 4 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 180-yard par-3 12th green, Wolff suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolff at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Wolff had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wolff to 5 over for the round.

Wolff hit his tee at the green on the 210-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Wolff's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

Wolff hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Wolff reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Wolff at 1 over for the round.