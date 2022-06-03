Matthew NeSmith finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

NeSmith had a fantastic chip-in on the 180-yard par-3 12th. His his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, NeSmith's 184 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, NeSmith's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.