Matt Kuchar shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 18th, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Kuchar at 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.