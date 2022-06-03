Matt Jones shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Matt Jones hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 86th at 5 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to even for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 17th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 18th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Jones chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Jones's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Jones hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.