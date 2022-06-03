Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 71st at 3 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Fitzpatrick's 159 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 196 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.