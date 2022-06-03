Martin Laird shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Martin Laird hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Laird got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to 1 over for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Laird hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

Laird his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Laird's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.