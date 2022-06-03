Marc Leishman putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Marc Leishman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his day tied for 86th at 5 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Marc Leishman's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Leishman's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Leishman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Leishman at 2 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.