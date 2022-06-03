Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 180-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 55-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hughes's 136 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Hughes chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hughes at 1 over for the round.