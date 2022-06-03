Luke List shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, and Jhonattan Vegas; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

List had a fantastic chip-in on the 180-yard par-3 12th. His his second shot went 22 yards to the right intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

List got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, List's 137 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, List chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left List to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, List had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, List hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, List hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing List to 1 under for the round.