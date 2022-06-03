Luke Donald putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Luke Donald hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his day tied for 71st at 3 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Luke Donald got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Luke Donald to 3 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 4 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Donald's 182 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 4 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 5 over for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Donald hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 7 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 6 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Donald hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 5 over for the round.