Lucas Herbert shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Lucas Herbert hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herbert had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Herbert to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Herbert chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 3 over for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 4 over for the round.