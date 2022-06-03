Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 13th, Glover's 185 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Glover had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Glover's 165 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Glover's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.