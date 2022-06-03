Lanto Griffin shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 459-yard par-4 second, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Griffin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Griffin's 172 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Griffin had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Griffin's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.