Kurt Kitayama finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 71st at 3 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 third, Kitayama's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kitayama had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kitayama's 192 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kitayama to 5 under for the round.

Kitayama tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Kitayama got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Kitayama's his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.