Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-5 11th, Hickok's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

Hickok tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 1 under for the round.