Kevin Streelman shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 86th at 5 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Streelman hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Streelman hit his 280 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to even-par for the round.