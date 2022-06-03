Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Mitchell missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mitchell had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Mitchell chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Mitchell's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough, his approach went 34 yards to the green, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Mitchell chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Mitchell at 3 under for the round.