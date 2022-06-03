-
Keegan Bradley shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley makes birdie on No. 12 at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at even for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Bradley's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
