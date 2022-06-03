Keegan Bradley shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at even for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Bradley's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.