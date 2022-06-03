K.H. Lee shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, K.H. Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with Denny McCarthy; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lee hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.