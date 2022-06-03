Justin Lower shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Justin Lower hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 95th at 6 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lower hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Lower had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Lower had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Lower to 3 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Lower chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lower's his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.