  • Jordan Spieth shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jordan Spieth saves a par from the fringe at the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth saves par from the fringe at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jordan Spieth saves a par from the fringe at the par-4 9th hole.