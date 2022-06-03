Jordan Spieth shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Spieth at 2 over for the round.