  • Jon Rahm putts well in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jon Rahm makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm drains 16-footer for birdie at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jon Rahm makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.