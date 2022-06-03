Jon Rahm putts well in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Jon Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jon Rahm to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Rahm hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Rahm chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Rahm had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.