John Pak shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, John Pak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Pak finished his day tied for 108th at 9 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Pak got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pak to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pak to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Pak chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Pak hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pak at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Pak's 187 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 18th, Pak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pak to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Pak's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pak had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Pak to 4 over for the round.