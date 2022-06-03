-
John Pak shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
John Pak gets out of sand trap and birdies at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, John Pak makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, John Pak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Pak finished his day tied for 108th at 9 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Pak got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pak to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pak to 2 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Pak chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Pak hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pak at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Pak's 187 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 18th, Pak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pak to 2 over for the round.
On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Pak's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pak had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Pak to 4 over for the round.
