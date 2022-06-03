  • John Pak shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, John Pak makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    John Pak gets out of sand trap and birdies at the Memorial

