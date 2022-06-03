Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Joel Dahmen hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Dahmen got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

Dahmen his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to 1 over for the round.