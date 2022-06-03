-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Niemann chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.
At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Niemann hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Niemann's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
