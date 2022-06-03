Jhonattan Vegas putts well in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, and Luke List; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Jhonattan Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jhonattan Vegas to 1 over for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Vegas hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Vegas got to the green in 3 and sunk 63-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Vegas hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Vegas had a 215 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.