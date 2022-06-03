  • Jediah Morgan shoots 9-over 81 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jediah Morgan makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jediah Morgan reaches in two to set up birdie at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jediah Morgan makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.