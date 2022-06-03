Jediah Morgan shoots 9-over 81 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Jediah Morgan hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Morgan finished his day tied for 115th at 13 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Morgan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Morgan to 2 over for the round.

Morgan got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morgan to 3 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Morgan's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Morgan's his second shot went 11 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Morgan had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morgan to 7 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Morgan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 8 over for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Morgan got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Morgan to 10 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Morgan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morgan to 9 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Morgan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morgan to 8 over for the round.