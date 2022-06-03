Jason Dufner shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Jason Dufner hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 95th at 6 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Dufner had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.