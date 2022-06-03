Jason Day shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jason Day hit 12 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Day got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.

Day missed the green on his first shot on the 210-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Day chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Day's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Day's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.