  • Jason Day shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day makes birdie on No. 9 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.