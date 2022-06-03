6-over 78 by James Piot in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, James Piot hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Piot finished his day tied for 108th at 9 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 459-yard par-4 second, Piot got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piot to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Piot's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piot reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piot to 1 over for the round.

Piot got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piot to 2 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Piot chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piot to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Piot's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Piot had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Piot to 6 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Piot reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piot to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Piot's 180 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piot to 4 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 18th, Piot got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Piot to 6 over for the round.