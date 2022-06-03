J.T. Poston shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

J.T. Poston hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Poston had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Poston hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

Poston hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Poston's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Poston's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 4 under for the round.