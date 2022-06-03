Hudson Swafford shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 98th at 7 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Swafford reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Swafford at 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Swafford's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.

Swafford got a double bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Swafford to 3 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Swafford's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.