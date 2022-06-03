Harris English putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Harris English hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day in 111th at 10 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Harris English's 73 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 over for the round.

English got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, English hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, English had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, English hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved English to 4 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, English hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 over for the round.