Gary Woodland shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Gary Woodland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 86th at 5 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 264 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland chipped his fifth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Woodland hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 4 over for the round.