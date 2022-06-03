  • Gary Woodland shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Gary Woodland makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

