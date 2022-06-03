Garrick Higgo shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Garrick Higgo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 459-yard par-4 second, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

Higgo missed the green on his first shot on the 210-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Higgo's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Higgo had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 14th, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to even for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.