  • Francesco Molinari putts well in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Francesco Molinari makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Francesco Molinari makes birdie on No. 15 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Francesco Molinari makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.