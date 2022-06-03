Francesco Molinari putts well in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Francesco Molinari hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Molinari finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Francesco Molinari's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Molinari chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Molinari had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Molinari hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Molinari chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 4 under for the round.