Erik van Rooyen shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
June 03, 2022
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on No. 15 at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 80th at 4 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, van Rooyen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van Rooyen at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, van Rooyen chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept van Rooyen at 2 over for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 11th, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put van Rooyen at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, van Rooyen's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 18th, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
