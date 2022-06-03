Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Grillo's tee shot went 176 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Grillo's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.