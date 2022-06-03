-
Doug Ghim shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doug Ghim's tight tee shot leads to birdie at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Doug Ghim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Ghim hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Ghim had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Ghim's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 second, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Ghim hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ghim to 5 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
