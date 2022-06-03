-
Denny McCarthy putts well in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy sends in birdie putt from off the green at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with K.H. Lee; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Denny McCarthy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, McCarthy's 173 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, McCarthy's 205 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
McCarthy missed the green on his first shot on the 210-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
