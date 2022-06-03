-
Davis Riley comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 03, 2022
Highlights
Davis Riley uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Davis Riley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Riley finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Davis Riley's his second shot went 24 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Riley had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 third, Riley's 108 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Riley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Riley to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Riley hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Riley had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
