David Lipsky shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, David Lipsky hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 13th, Lipsky's 201 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Lipsky hit his 107 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

Lipsky tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lipsky's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.