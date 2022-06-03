-
-
David Lingmerth finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 03, 2022
-
Highlights
David Lingmerth dials in tee shot to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, David Lingmerth hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lingmerth's 201 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Lingmerth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lingmerth his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lingmerth had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.
-
-