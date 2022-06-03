Danny Willett shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Danny Willett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 104th at 8 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Willett's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Willett's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Willett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Willett to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Willett missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Willett to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Willett had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 4 over for the round.