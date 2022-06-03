-
Danny Willett shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
June 03, 2022
Highlights
Danny Willett reaches in two to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Danny Willett makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Danny Willett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 104th at 8 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Willett's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Willett's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Willett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Willett to 5 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Willett missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Willett to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Willett had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 4 over for the round.
